Edith Dickerson Rider

Edith Dickerson Rider, 93, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Edith was born Oct. 8, 1923, and raised in Pulaski, Va. Edith was the beloved wife of John “Pokey” Rider. She was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Clara Dickerson; her husband, Pokey; daughter Cathey; sister Ruth Nuckols; brothers Tommy and Bill Dickerson; nephew Randy Nuckols; and niece Sharon Wilson.

Edith is survived by her son, John and wife Sally; grandchildren Gratton, Tristan and Clayton Rider; sister-in-law Joyce Dickerson; and nieces and nephews Nance and Carl Thompson, Martha and Rick Moody, Paul and Andrea Dickerson, and Tom Dickerson.

Visitation with the family will be 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski. A graveside service will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Andrew Taylor-Troutman officiating.

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2017.

