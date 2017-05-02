Dublin Middle School FFA continues to shine

WYTHEVILLE – Eight Dublin Middle School FFA members recently attended their first career development event competition at the FFA Appalachian Area Rally held at Wytheville Community College.

Members started preparing for their contests months in advance through weekly after-school practices. The Dublin Middle Livestock Judging Team placed fourth overall out of 11 teams in the junior contest. The contest consisted of six live classes of livestock animals: cattle, sheep and pigs. Members also took a 25-question written exam and completed a keep/cull exercise.

Additionally, FFA member Morgan Lindsey placed fifth out of 14 contestants in the Small Animal Care CDE. The Small Animal Care CDE consisted of a 25-question written exam and four identification stations: dog breeds, cat breeds, rabbit breeds and feed and equipment.

Practices for both career development events will continue through April and May. The Livestock Judging Team will compete in the New River Federation Contest May 12 at Virginia Tech’s Alphin Stuart Arena. Furthermore, both Small Animal Care and Livestock Judging Team members are eligible to compete at the State FFA Convention in June on the Virginia Tech campus.

Written by: Editor on May 2, 2017.

