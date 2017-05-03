Dowdy elected to Dublin Town Council

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Norman W. “Buck” Dowdy II was elected to Dublin Town Council Tuesday, receiving 54 percent of the votes cast in the municipal election.

A Dublin native and sergeant on the town police department, Dowdy’s term begins today and runs through June 30, 2020. He now replaces Garland H. Bruce, who was appointed in September to fill a vacancy created by the Aug. 29 death of David Shrewsbury.

Bruce came in second in the election, receiving 27 votes. Dowdy received 58 votes, while challengers Jared M. Smith and James L. Thompson received 11 and 9 votes, respectively. There were two write-in votes.

Only 107 votes were cast in the election in which 1,178 citizens were registered to vote. That’s a turnout of less than 10 percent.

