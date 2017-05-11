Dorothy Aline Gooch

Dorothy Aline Gooch, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

Dorothy was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., to Jack and Aline O’Conner (Braley). After growing up in Athens, Ala., she lived in Guam for several years, and then moved to Cocoa Beach, Fla., where she worked for what would become known as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It is there she met and married Hubert Lee Gooch Sr. on Sept. 21, 1961. Together they traveled the world, finally settling in Dublin, Va.

Dorothy taught for more than two decades at Dublin High School and Pulaski County High School. She graduated with honors from Radford University in 1994 with a BA in education. Dorothy’s hobbies included travel and gardening, and she was never happier than when planting new flower beds. Her greatest love, however, was for her children, and there was nothing she would not do to help them in any way possible. She frequently regaled visitors with the exploits of her children, much to the chagrin of Lee, Greg and Katherine. She was also a member of the New Dublin Presbyterian Church in Dublin.

Dorothy is survived by sons Hubert Lee Gooch Jr., M.D. (Karen Mink) and Gregory Churchill Gooch (Gerald Korblick); daughter Katherine Gooch Cummings (Ralph Cummings); grandchildren Jonathan Gooch, Alexandria Gooch and Victoria Cummings; her last remaining sibling, June Fletcher of Hartselle, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Hubert Lee “Bud” Gooch; sisters Mary Corum and Carol Barksdale; and brother Jack O’Conner II.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at New Dublin Presbyterian Church in Dublin, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dot’s memory to Pura Vida Ministries in support of a school in Guatemala. Donations may be sent to New Dublin Presbyterian Church, c/o Pura Vida, 5331 New Dublin Church Road, Dublin VA 24084.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

May 11, 2017

