Donald Eugene ‘Pete’ Rogers

Donald Eugene “Pete” Rogers, 82, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, May 19, 2017, in the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

He was born Jan. 2, 1935, in Wythe County, Va., the son of the late William Frank Rogers and Edna White Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Mary Alice Viers Rogers, and a brother, James Rogers.

Pete was an Elder Emeritus and longtime member of the First Christian Church in Pulaski. He served in the National Guard for several years, and was a member of Bass Masters for many years, as he so loved fishing. He worked as a salesman for Kern’s Bakery in Christiansburg and Pulaski. Pete’s love of family, church family and all the friends he made throughout his life made him a happy and giving soul.

Surviving are his wife, Treva Cullop Rogers of Blacksburg, Va.; daughter and son-in-law Jana and Joel Weiner of Florida; stepsons and spouses Gary and Kim Cullop of Utah, Terry Cullop of Utah, and Rocky and Mary Cullop of Ohio; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Becky Rogers of Dublin; sisters Carolyn Lyons of Dublin and Sandy Painter of Warrenton, Va.; brother-in-law and spouse Dean and Barbara Price of Rural Retreat, Va.; sisters-in-law and spouses Carol and Don Poteat of Richmond, Va., Opal McCambridge of Hiwassee, Va., Helen Hylton of Draper, Va., Patricia Viers of Dublin, Edith and James Thomas of Dublin, and Mildred and James Smith of Bedford; brother-in-law and spouse Walter and Betty Viers of Draper; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at First Christian Church, with Dr. John Dunstan officiating. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be at the church where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to the First Christian Church, P.O. Box 1007, Pulaski VA 24301.

The family expresses its thanks to the staff and caregivers at Highland Ridge Rehab in Dublin for the loving care they gave to Pete during his stay there.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

