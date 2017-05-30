Dewey Stowers Wilson Jr.

Dewey Stowers Wilson Jr., 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

He was born in 1933, and raised in Tazwell, Va., and Bristol, Va., graduating from East Tennessee State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-60. He was the son of the late Dewey S. Wilson Sr. and Hattie Davis Wilson. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Norma Jean Thompson Wilson.

Survivors include sons and wives Mike and Kay Wilson of Christiansburg, Va., Brad and Rena Wilson of Pulaski, and Randy and Karen Wilson of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren Caleb and Courtney Wilson of Pulaski, Chelsea and Seth Wilson of Orlando, and Nick Lowry of Eldersburg, Md.; brother Jim and wife Helen Wilson of Elizabethton, Tenn.; longtime companion Catherine Vaughn of Pulaski; and numerous extended family and friends.

Dewey was the first principal of the consolidated Pulaski County High School from 1974-91. A lifelong educator, he started teaching industrial arts and mechanical drafting in 1958 at Pulaski High School. He received his master’s degree in education from Radford University. After a short retirement in 1991, he returned to the classroom as an industrial arts teacher for Radford High School from 1992-95. He loved all sports, and was a faithful supporter of the Pulaski County Cougars and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Dewey was also involved in may community service organizations such as Rotary Club, New River Community Action and the Ruritan Club. He was also a devoted member of the Dublin United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Dublin United Methodist Church, with Pastor Don Hanshew officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens with military gravesite rites conducted by Pulaski VFW Post 1184. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the newly established Dewey S. Wilson Educational Scholarship Fund, in care of the Dublin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 577, Dublin VA 24084. This fund will include an award to a deserving Pulaski County High School senior for college expenses.

Arrangement are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2017.

