Designs presented for new middle school

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Developing a design for a proposed new consolidated middle school continued last week, bringing together various Pulaski County interests as the process of elimination reduced four school floor plans to only two.

And the architectural firm designing the new school said one site was emerging as a front-runner for the combined middle school’s location.

Scheduled as a programming committee meeting – comprised of administration, faculty and students from Pulaski County’s two middle schools – the meeting was expanded to include members of the community and the architectural firm responsible for site selection and building design for a new consolidated school.

Parents, teachers, the entire school board and two members of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors were among those present when RRMM Architects provided information about its progress on site selection and building design. During the two-hour meeting, the architect fielded questions about the four different floor plans, and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers made sure students on the committee were heard.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2017.

Comments

comments