Demolition of bridge over I-81 begins

As part of the ongoing bridge replacement project of the New River Bridge on I-81 near exit 105, demolition of the Route 232 bridge over I-81 has been scheduled to begin today.

Beginning today, weather permitting, alternating left and right, north and southbound lane closures will be in place 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Demolition is expected to continue through the end of June. Drivers may see concrete and beam cutting as the bridge is removed in sections. Heavy equipment, including a crane, will be in the area.

In addition, at the beginning of June, nighttime lane closures with slow rolls will be in place while the old beams are removed. Slow rolls will be 15-20 minutes in length, and motorists should plan their travel accordingly.

The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zone, and drivers will continue to see lane and shoulder closures in place near exit 105 with most work being conducted 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Route 605 (Little River Dam Road) will continue to have flaggers in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2020.

Call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org for real-time traffic information. Twitter subscribers can receive 511 updates by following @511southwestva.

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2017.

