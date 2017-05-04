DAR members attend state conference

By SHEILA D. NELSON

Special to the SWT

The Count Pulaski Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was well represented at the 121st Virginia State Conference held at Hotel Roanoke. Members attending all or part of the conference were Kathy Byrd, Reba Crawford, Elinor Farmer, Carla Hicks, Sheila Nelson and Laura Pearce. They were among the nearly 600 members attending.

Nina Marie Pearce, escorted by Justin Snyder, was presented as a CAR Debutante at the Debutante’s Banquet. She will become a member of the Count Pulaski DAR Chapter in May.

A memorial service was held to honor and remember Virginia DAR members who had passed away during the year. All attendees wore hats and gloves to this special service. Two long-time members of the Count Pulaski Chapter, Mary McMullen Walker and Margaret Janie Hardwicke, were among the 166 members memorialized.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2017.

Comments

comments