Cyclists gather in Radford for Ride of Silence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD ­— More than 818 bicyclists were killed in crashes with motor vehicles in the United States in 2015, according to Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center. That’s a 6 percent increase since 2006 and a 12.2 percent jump from 2014.

To draw attention to, remember and honor those who hurt and killed while cycling on public roads, New River Valley Bicycle Association and Pathways for Radford are sponsoring a Ride of Silence through downtown Radford Wednesday.

The silent, slow-paced ride was organized in 2008 following the cycling death of veteran cyclist and Radford University professor Fess Green. Cyclists will have a police escort as they make their way along the seven-mile route from Sal’s/El Charro on West Main Street to the Dedmon Center.

Though solemn, the group ride is enjoyable and inspirational for riders of all ages, experience and ability. Helmets are required.

Staging begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Sal’s/El Charro parking lot at 709 W. Main St. There will be speakers and instructions at 6:45, a moment of noise at 6:59 and the Ride of Silence begins at 7. A commemoration event will be held at the staging area following the ride.

Those who are unable to participate in the ride are invited to gather along the route to provide support.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2017.

Comments

comments