Critzer Elementary collects supplies for seniors drive

Critzer Elementary’s participation in the Supplies for Seniors Drive in April resulted in donations of more than 365 items, and Ms. Davis had the winning class with 87 items.

The senior drive was sponsored by Volunteer Pulaski, New River Valley Agency on Aging, and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County.

This is the 10th year of collecting and distributing basic household supplies to homebound clients and veterans throughout Pulaski and the NRV who aren’t capable of getting out of their homes on a regular basis. Their faces light up when they receive these bags full of supplies.

Those wishing to donate or have a Supplies for Seniors Drive should contact Shannon Cook, program coordinator of Volunteer Pulaski, at 540-980-7720 or volunteerpulaski@nrvaoa.org.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2017.

