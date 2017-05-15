Couple opted to not end pregnancy after cancer diagnosis

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Elizabeth and Will Pifer met each other on the Appalachian Trail near Pearisburg just two years ago, talked about all things hiking – including a tent in need of repair – and a whirlwind romance was born.

“When you’re older, you know what you want. We knew we wanted to share a home and have a baby,” Elizabeth explains.

They married in November 2015 and found out they were pregnant the following February. Life appeared to be everything of which they’d dreamed – perhaps, even more. Will was building a house on a Dublin property – once part of the Bell Farm – he had purchased at auction years earlier, and they hoped to turn the spot into a retreat for Appalachian hikers.

But 10 weeks after they received news of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, she discovered a painful mass around her left breast. A biopsy confirmed the mass was malignant, and she had a malignant lymph node as well.

Since only 1 in 3,000 women develop breast cancer during pregnancy, the couple found themselves wondering why this happened to Elizabeth, whom Will describes as a picture-perfect example of good health. She was always active, didn’t smoke or drink, ate whole grains and avoided red meat, and didn’t have a family history of cancer. Her only vice was an occasional diet soft drink.

Her doctors, unfamiliar with prenatal cancer, suggested she might want to end the pregnancy.

“The cancer tumor was estrogen positive, and the growth of the fetus was just going to fuel this cancer,” Will explains. “So, she risked her life, against the advice of some of her doctors, to carry this child and have her. It’s just a miracle that she’s here.”

Chemo made Elizabeth so nauseated, it was hard to eat during pregnancy. She only gained 12 pounds.

“Everything is a blur,” Elizabeth says of something she calls “a whirlwind adventure,” although she’s not out of the woods yet.

But she smiles as she looks at her husband holding their beautiful Ava, born Sept. 16 weighing 6 pounds and measuring 20 inches.

“She is the sweetest little spirit,” a gushing mother says of her daughter. “She smiles. She’s been a joy and she has been since the moment she entered this world. She keeps me in the moment. I think without Ava, without children in general, you tend to focus on yourself.”

The Pifers had to quit their jobs. He’s a computer engineer and she’s a medical transcriptionist. They put the house project on hold as their world became one big traveling vortex of hospitals and clinics from the New River Valley to Charlottesville to Fairfax.

Elizabeth underwent six rounds of chemotherapy as doctors tried to figure out how to treat the cancer without harming mother or child. They timed the treatments to the second and third trimesters to better ensure there were no adverse effects to the fetus.

Elizabeth was given a round of Adriamycin that’s potentially toxic, but the doctors waited until they thought the fetus was strong enough to withstand the drug’s effects. Indeed, Ava passed all of her post-birth tests with flying colors.

Her mother recalls, “It was so ironic to think that my body is creating life and she’s thriving – and, at the same time, it’s harboring death. It’s a mortality check.”

Doctors wanted to deliver the baby through C-section at 30 weeks because her tumor marks weren’t dropping. “They thought it was growing. But I managed to say let’s hold off,” Elizabeth says.

The biggest scare occurred in August when she developed a kidney stone and became septic. Will rushed Elizabeth to the hospital with a raging fever, and the baby’s heart rate increased to 178. They were transferred to a high-risk OB clinic where doctors began to talk again about inducing labor.

“The two of them almost didn’t make it,” Will recalls.

Chemotherapy treatments were stopped in August, three weeks before the delivery, in order to build up Elizabeth’s immune system. Finally, the day came, but after 36 hours of labor, she told them “I need a C-section.” And delivery went well for both mother and child.

“Ava went through all of this with me,” Elizabeth adds, her eyes filled with a mixture of humility and pride.

Before the pregnancy and cancer, control had always been important to Elizabeth.

“The hardest part for me was losing control. I’ve learned to let go of that control. I realized, by letting go of the control, there’s something out there greater directing things. There’s a reason for everything, and sometimes it’s hard to find it. You know, Ava’s here.”

Two weeks after Ava was born, Elizabeth went to Fairfax for a lumpectomy. They took out 18 lymph nodes, 10 of which tested positive for cancer.

Will remembers the waiting room well that day.

“We thought there were only going to be one or two lymph nodes. So, I waited and waited with Ava. I fed her and carried her and loved her and waited. Finally, the surgeon came out and told me she removed 18 lymph nodes, and that Elizabeth was going to have to go right back on chemotherapy again.”

“Really?” he asked.

“If you want her to be around for this baby?” the surgeon responded.

Although the couple had hoped to have another baby or two, Elizabeth’s ovaries were removed.

“I believe [the original chemotherapy] responded to the treatments that kept it from growing, and doctors said I definitely wouldn’t be alive if I hadn’t had the chemo,” she says.

She describes the treatments as “very harsh” although she was able to keep her hair by cold-capping.

The majority of women with cancer suffer miscarriages, and doctors at the University of Virginia told Elizabeth she did so well because “I did have a healthy life prior. I did exercise. I did eat healthy. So, it helped me kind of bounce back from treatment easier.”

Will thinks his wife is very brave. “She absolutely risked her life. We’re in a pretty good position, but it’s far from over.”

She still has nodes on her lungs, and doctors have only given her a 20 percent chance of surviving for five more years. Other than seeing Ava reach pre-K and her other two children – Kate and Joshua – grow older, she’s hoping to see their house finished.

“There’s a time for everything,” she says. “There’s a time to be born and a time to die. So, I’m on universal cruise control, enjoying life. I’m enjoying life and my baby – and I have chickens, and flowers are popping up.”

Elizabeth used her experience to reach out to others, and when she visited cancer centers, the staff often remarked that she seemed happy. It became her goal to let others with cancer know that they could fight the battle and win.

She says she was inspired by the many doctors and nurses she came to know through all of her treatments and visits.

“One thing that really brings Mother’s Day into focus for me is the fact that all three of my primary care providers who saw me through this journey – Dr. Brooks (medical oncologist), Dr. Janowski (radiation oncologist) and Dr. Cocilovo (surgeon) – are all mothers. Also, the obstetrician who delivered Ava, Dr. David Roberts, and the nurses who cared for me at Blue Ridge Cancer Center and New River Valley Medical Center, were so incredibly nurturing and caring beyond what I ever could have imagined.

“Without all of these individuals, Ava and I would not be here today. To us, they are now extended family, and we are incredibly blessed to have them in our lives.”

And now Will and Elizabeth want to give back. Rather than making their land into a hikers’ retreat, they want to turn it into a retreat for caregivers. But the money they had saved for the house was used to pay for treatments and countless road trips for those treatments. The incomplete interior has made living a bit difficult. They have an occupancy certificate to live inside a house with subfloors and no doors.

Because they’re still not back to full-time work and because their savings are gone, to finish their household interior and get the land ready as a caregivers retreat, they’ve set up a Go Fund Me account, a decision that wasn’t easy for the independent couple.

Still, they made the decision to go ahead with it, and last week opened gofundme.com/elizabethandava for donations.

