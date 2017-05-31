County proposes $92.4 million budget

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski County’s proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget balances at $92.4 million. This balance of expenditures and revenues, which excludes transfers between funds, is $3.4 million higher than the current budget.

During a recent public hearing held at a Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said 31 percent of the budget’s revenue is derived from property taxes. Property taxes amounted to $16.2 million for county coffers, which is $653,000 higher than the previous year’s.

The county took in $10.3 million from local contributions through various other, non-property taxes, such as sales tax, motor vehicle license, meals tax, permits, fees, licenses and consumer utilities. This was $415,000 higher than the previous year.

While some areas the county is responsible for funding would see a slight in increase in this budget, a few will see a decrease.

