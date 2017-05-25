County clarifies position on middle school

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors took an opportunity to clarify its position on a proposal to build a consolidated middle school Monday evening after hearing from citizens either supporting or opposing the project.

“Do not mistake asking questions for opposition or support for an issue. It’s merely an effort to gain information,” said supervisors chair Andy McCready.

Both McCready and Supervisor Dean Pratt said they had not yet seen the full proposal. That proposal – delineating the site, design and cost of replacing Dublin and Pulaski middle schools with a new consolidated school – will be presented during a public hearing scheduled for June 7 at Pulaski County High School’s Little Theatre.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 25, 2017.

Comments

comments