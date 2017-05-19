Country club future remains uncertain

The future of the former Pulaski Country Club is still in limbo today after the club and all its property sold at a trustee foreclosure auction Wednesday to David Sale of Radford.

Sale, who owns Radford Auto Auction, was the winning bidder at $900,000, outlasting as many as four bidders. But when the bidding was over, Sale confided that he is not sure what will become of the property, which includes the 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool and 7,786-square-foot clubhouse that sit on 146 acres located along Route 11.

Bidding for the real property and all personal property, such as lawn mowers, leaf blowers and cooking equipment for the clubhouse restaurant, began at $500,000.

The property is valued at $2.2 million for tax purposes, according to Mike Torrence of Torrence, Read & Forehand Auctions.

The country club opened in 1929, but after the clubhouse was rebuilt in 2001 after a fire, interest lagged as membership dipped from more than 350 during its heyday in the 1970s to about 100 members.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay back an outstanding loan of $1 million from the rebuilding in 2001. Had the property sold for more than what is owed the bank, the balance would have been distributed to about 6,500 shareholders.

