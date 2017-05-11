Council weighs Pulaski tax increase vs. cuts

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Raise taxes or impose stringent budget cuts?

That was the main question batted around by Pulaski Town Council during a public hearing this week.

Although most public hearings focus on citizen comments, this week’s public hearing on a potential tax increase turned into a candid discussion among council members about whether or not to raise taxes by 2¢ to 3¢ – or just bite the bullet.

The town’s first 2018 budget draft comes in at $9.1 million with water and sewer rate increases, leaving less than $1,800 and nothing for capital improvements or contingencies.

