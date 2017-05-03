Cougars win wild one in huge comeback

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

The Pulaski County Cougar baseball team came from eight runs down Tuesday to earn a 12-11 win over the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Pinch hitter Alex Roope came off the bench in the bottom of the sixth inning and hit a single to right field to drive in Camden Underwood for the go-ahead run with two outs. Underwood was 2 for 4 at the plate knocking in three and he scored a run. Hunter Shrewsbury was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored twice. He also came in to get the save in the seventh as he got the Cavaliers three up and three down.

Kam Hall scored twice and knocked in two, Jordan Lytton and Jon Osteen had two hits apiece. Thomas Anderson, the fifth Cougar hurler, picked up the win as he went 1.2 innings, striking out two and surrendering two hits.

Carroll County was led by Hayden Farmer who had two hits in four at bats. He scored twice and had 3 RBI. Cole Montgomery has two runs batted in and Logan Rotenizer and Caden Hodges had two hits each. Carroll Countys (5-8) third pitcher of the game, Nick Bell, took the loss as he went 1 inning giving up five hits, four earned runs and hit a batter.

With the Cougars leading 3-2 after four innings the fire works began. Carroll County, in their half of the fifth, sent 13 batters to the plate. They scored nine runs on six hits as the Cougars helped them by committing two errors. The Cougars used three pitchers in the Cavalier uprising.

Pulaski County fought right back. Down 11-3 they crossed the plate five times in the fifth as they sent 9 batters to the dish to cut their deficit to 11-8 and knocked out the Cavalier starting pitcher Caden Hodges.

Then in the bottom of the sixth the Cougars got five more runs on five hits as they knocked out the Carroll County relief pitcher Preston Kenny. The Cougars sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four of those runs with two outs to pull out the huge comeback victory, with Roope getting the biggest hit of all to drive in the go-ahead run.

“I’m so proud of how we never quit and kept battling today,” Cougar head coach Jared King said. “This was a big team win for us. First Alex Roope is so deserving of what he did today, coming through in the clutch. For two years has never asked for or complained about anything. He has the best attitude and the guys really pull for him. He’s a joy to have on the team. Then there’s Thomas Anderson, who in all seriousness has struggled his last two or three outings. He came in today and did a fine job. This wasn’t the prettiest game but it’s a big conference win and a comeback victory. Lots of guys made contributions and we’re just real happy for them.”

Pulaski County will be back in action Friday as they host the Hidden Valley Titans, weather permitting, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

Comments

comments