Cougars score big on rec league night

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

If you’re going to have a big night, having it in front of the biggest crowd of the season and a large group of future Cougar and Lady Cougar soccer players is the perfect time to have it. That was exactly what happened Tuesday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium as the junior varsity and varsity Cougar soccer teams scored a combined 20 goals while holding Carroll County scoreless to earn two important wins.

“First, a huge thank you to everyone for their tireless work for making Recreation Night such a success,” Cougar head coach Chris Castle said. “The PCHS school administration, the recreation department, the recreation coaches, the Cougar Soccer Boosters, Dave Gravely with The Southwest Times and most importantly the recreation soccer players were fantastic in helping pull this event off. It was wonderful to look up into the stands and see all the support! Thank you!”

The night started with the JV contest, which turned out to be no contest at all. The younger Cougars crushed the visiting Cavaliers by a final score of 12-0 in a mercy rule shortened game.

Brayan Chacon scored his first goal of the game with an assist by Shaun King and then a short time later scored his second goal unassisted.

Up next was Evan Somervell, who scored the third goal of the game unassisted and then the fourth shortly after that with an assist by King.

Jade McGuire scored the fifth goal and then Cody Roop scored the sixth. Jacob Crabtree scored goal number seven with an assist by Jaden McGuire, and then McGuire send another assist to Paul Southern, who scored the eighth goal of the game just before halftime.

Dominic Williams opened the scoring in the second half with an assist by Cade Compton. Crabtree scored his second goal of the night with an assist by Somervell to put the Cougars up 10-0.

Derek Akers got into the action by scoring the eleventh goal with an assist by Crabtree. The final goal of the game was scored by Parker Arnold, forcing the game to end by slaughter rule.

The win moves the JV team to 5-3-3 on the season.

The big boys stepped onto the field for the nightcap, and there was no letup in the action.

With 7 minutes off the clock Stefan Holston sent a pass to Evan Danner inside the 6 yard line. Danner put a touch on the ball to beat the keeper to put the Cougars up 1-0.

Three minutes later Frank Lopez chased down a high corner kick and sent it into the box. Danner was in the right spot again, chipping the ball in for his second goal.

At the 23 minute mark Hani Abdullanahadi took a pass from Alex Welch and made a run in behind the defense. He sent the ball into the net from 6 yards out to put PC up 3-0. Just before halftime Ryan Castle sent a corner kick high into the back post. The ball bounced off and Stefan Holston was there to drive it into the net for a 4-0 halftime score.

After a halftime spent recognizing the Pulaski County rec league soccer teams and letting them go onto Joel Hicks Field to check out their future home, the Cougars went back to work.

Danner moved the ball to the corner and sent it into the box where Lopez came in hot and shot the ball past the Cavalier goal keeper. Lopez broke free with the ball at the 67 minute mark and as was fouled inside the box to set up a penalty kick. Senior defensive player Logan Meyer took the kick for Lopez, and his shot sailed past the outstretched hands of the keeper for the first goal of his high school career and a 6-0 Pulaski County lead.

Garrett Vance won a 50/50 ball and passed to Abdullanahadi. “Hani” beat two Cavalier defenders and hit a low driven shot to the back post, where it bounced off the post and in for the 7-0 lead.

The final goal came when Vance was pressuring the ball and the Cavalier keeper misplayed for an own goal. The goal put the final score at 8-0 and ended the game by slaughter rule.

Pulaski County took a total of 36 shots in the game, 23 of those shots were on frame. Nathan Rice and Stefan Holston, who relieved Rice in goal late, combined for 7 saves.

“I’m happy for a couple of players tonight,” Castle said. “Logan Meyer got his first goal as a high school player. He’s a senior that has primarily played as a defender in his 5 years in the program. Those guys don’t get a lot of chances to score, so when they capitalize it’s fun to watch. The second is Evan Danner. Part of our strategy is getting our outside backs forward to join the attack. Tonight Evan made some good runs to do just that. He had an assist off a nice run down the touchline placing a well hit service ball with his left foot. He also got the brace (2 goals in soccer) by being aggressive and physical in the box finishing up two good service balls from the flank. The light bulb came on in his head tonight. If he can continue to play that way, good things will happen for us.”

“We scored 20 goals between the two games, that’s a heck of an achievement,” he continued. “Over the past few years we’ve had trouble scoring goals but this year we’ve been on the ascendancy in that category. Things got a little chippy at the end of the game and I like how our guys handled it. We continue to work on handling adversity and not allowing that adversity to have a negative effect. Everybody loves scoring goals but as a coach my eye is on how we play. We had spurts tonight when we were connecting passes and moving effectively. But then we had other spurts when things got bottled up. We play the top three opponents in the district next. How we move the ball, how we possess the ball and how we support the ball will dictate the outcome of those games. I still don’t think we’ve played our best soccer and that’s good. The challenge before us is to strive to play better so we can make some noise before conference play begins in 2 weeks. I know we can do it!”

The Cougars host Hidden Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. JV action begins at 5:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2017.

Comments

comments