Cougars recognize National Military Appreciation Month

By Dave Gravely, SWT Sports Editor

Tuesday when the Cougar baseball team took the field against Carroll County, it did so wearing new hats. The hats, like the one seen here in these photos from Tuesday, are military-style camouflage with a red, white and blue “PC” on the front. These hats are in recognition of National Military Appreciation Month, a time set aside each year for America to gather around its military family to honor, remember, recognize and appreciate those who have served and are currently serving. Legislated twice, the idea continues to evolve and grow. After being first introduced in 1999 by the U.S. Senate, more comprehensive legislation was passed by unanimous consent of all involved in April 2004. H. Con. Res. 328 solidifies the month of May as National Military Recognition Month. Pulaski County has a long history of men and women who have went on to serve in the military. We’ll be looking to recognize some of the former Cougar athletes who have went on to serve this month. If you know of a former Cougar or Lady Cougar athlete who went on to serve in the military, please email sports@southwesttimes.com with their information.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

