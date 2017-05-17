Cougar tennis shows improvement at conference match

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

BASSET – The Cougar tennis traveled to the Conference 24 Tennis Tournament at Bassett High School Tuesday and four Cougars took the court in an effort to advance even further.

In round one doubles action the Cougar duo of Bailey Hager and Justin Turpin took on a pair from William Fleming. The Cougars fell in the first set 2-6, but came back to win the second set 7-5 to send the match to a tie breaker. Turpin and Hager earned a 10-5 win to earn the match victory.

The other match of round one saw Burris and Vaught of Carroll County defeat Isaac Redden and Jack Graham of Pulaski County 6-0, 6-1.

The second round put the Cougar team of Hager and Turpin against Bishop and Glass of Bassett High School. Despite a solid effort, the Cougars fell 7-5, 6-2.

In round one of the singles matches C. Burris of Carroll County defeat Justin Turpin 7-5, 6-0.

The tournament will resume today with Hager taking on Vaught of Carroll County at 10 a.m.. If Hager defeats Vaught he would play again at 2:00, very likely against the top seeded player from Salem High School.

Cougar head coach Charlie Nall was not the only one pleased with the improvements his players have made since the start of the season.

“The coaches from both Salem and William Fleming said they were impressed with Justin Turpin’s quick growth as a tennis player this season,” Nall said. “They noted that his ground strokes (forehands and backhands) look like those of someone who has been playing much longer than three months! Bailey, our most experienced player and number one seed, has shared tips with all the players this season, but he has been especially encouraging and helpful to his doubles partner.”

The performance of the Cougars at the end of the season is even more impressive considering the youth of the team and experience level of most of the players at the start of the year.

“We have no seniors,” Nall said. “Grayson Covey and Sam Nall are our two juniors. We have five sophomores on the team the include Bailey Hager, Justin Turpin, Isaac Redden, Jake Graham and Cade Branch. That’s all we have on the varsity squad. Two eighth graders, Austin Hite and Luke Graham, have been working and training with us and we expect good things from them in the future. I’m very pleased with both the effort of our players this season and the improvements they’ve made. We feel good about the future of our program and hope that we’ll add even more players to next years squad.”

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2017.

