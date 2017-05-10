Christiansburg woman involved in wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Christiansburg woman was transported to an area hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Dublin Monday evening.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Daniel Johnson said Amy Nicole Bailey was driving a 2007 Chevrolet when the vehicle was involved in a rollover wreck in the 6100 block of Old Route 11 around 6 p.m.

Bailey was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, where she was no longer listed as a patient Tuesday afternoon.

Charges are pending further investigation by Deputy D.A. Miller.

Dublin and Fairlawn fire departments and REMSI assisted the sheriff’s office.

