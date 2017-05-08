Childhood shame, adult loss inspire Pulaskian to extend helping hand

By BROOKE J. WOOD

When Robyn Allison visits one of the 12 houses she owns in Pulaski, she’s returning to the streets where she grew up – and the dwellings her less-fortunate renters have turned into homes.

From the age of 11, Allison knew she would never “end up in poverty.”

“I have a drive to get things done. That’s what I do, and that’s what I’ve always done. I think if I have the drive to do it [for those who don’t have that drive], I’ll pull the rope for them,” she says in reference to the low-income renters – most of them single mothers – who live in her houses.

Allison, 52, has spent the past 10 years buying and fixing up a dozen houses on the streets where she, her sister and two brothers grew up. Her siblings are all now deceased. Seven of those houses lie along a section of Pulaski that runs from Pepper’s Ferry to Matthews Court to Orchard Road.

She has a twofold purpose in turning buildings into real “homes” for the disadvantaged.

“This is my rehab,” she avows. “It’s my rehab because I lost all of my siblings and this helps me to feel connected to them again. Plus, I get to give these children a yard and a house they’re proud of to live in.”

Allison wasn’t very proud of her Matthews Court home when she was growing up. But since then, she’s purchased it and fixed it up for low-income renters.

“I want them to live somewhere they can be proud of because, when I was raised in this neighborhood, when I growing up here, you would hear people say, ‘Oh, that’s not such a good area to live in, you know’.”

She recalls her experience as a fifth grader, when the principal took her home from school one day. “I told him, ‘Just drop me off at the top of the hill.’ I thought, he doesn’t know where I live. So, if he just drops me off here, I can walk the rest of the way.”

She doesn’t think the house or neighborhood bothered her siblings. “I think it affected me because every child is affected differently.”

Allison was also affected by poor children at the Pulaski schools she attended, and she was determined to never find herself in those circumstances. At the age of 16, she was a teenage mother, but went on to earn a degree in underwater welding at New River Community College.

She lives in Snowville now, and works 60-hour weeks at Volvo, where she’s been for 30 years. In 2007, after losing her siblings, she knew she needed to do more.

She’s proud to share that she’s 52, saying, “And I’ll tell you why – I’m alive. My mother had four children, and she’s buried them all except me. I’ve helped my mother bury all of them, and my dad.”

Her “therapy” involved her returning to the neighborhood of which she was ashamed as a child, with the goal of putting children into houses they would be proud to call home. After she fixes up the homes and the renters move in, the Department of Housing and Urban Development pays the rent.

“I didn’t want these children to live in apartments. I wanted them to have houses. I want them to be proud of where they live.”

Now, when she visits those streets, the children wave and call, “Hello, Miss Robyn.” The adults seem equally happy to see her, the woman who offers advice on everything from drug avoidance to bad relationship avoidance. She often tells the women she’s not married now because she didn’t pick the “right one.”

She fondly recalls all the times mothers have watched as their children jump up and down in excitement when she shows them the houses.

“Some people try to tell me I can’t save the world, and I tell them I’m not trying to save the world. I’m trying to save one …”

Allison is unable to finish her thought as her voice breaks and tears spill over her eyelashes.

She firmly believes helping the disadvantaged and low-income helps the community.

“We need to try to reach out to people more instead of saying, ‘Hey, we don’t need those people in our community. And if people don’t want the stress of helping, I’m all for it.”

Her first purchase, with the intention to rent, was a ranch-style house on Pepper’s Ferry Road. She generally seeks houses between 1,000 and 1,200 square feet that she then gets ready for renters.

“I buy these houses, and if they need work, I repair everything – roof, heat pumps, whatever. I fix these houses up like I’m the one who’s going to live in it. I don’t want anyone to live in a hut. I want them to have a good house for these children. So, I make sure I keep everything up.”

Even after the renters move in, she continues to work on them. She recently sealed a basement wall and re-painted the house.

“These houses are like dollhouses to me. You know, when you’re a little girl and like to take care of your dollhouse. I’m constantly trying to fix and improve these properties,” she explains.

And it’s very much a family affair. Her 77-year-old mother, Sonya O’Dell Allison, painted the last house she purchased.

Many of the houses are bought from people she has known since childhood. “I was raised up with the kids in these neighborhoods. So, when a family member passes away or goes into a nursing home, I go in and buy their houses. Then I restore it and put families back in them.”

A renter typically occupies one of her homes for three to four years, and Allison says she hasn’t had to ask one to move out yet. She expects the same respect for her and the property, too. “I try to go to the end with them, ask them to figure it out. Some of them may not do as they’re supposed to, but they try.”

She also tells the women living in her houses that she’s proud of them. “Some of them never get encouragement. Some of them have lost their mothers to death, and things like that. They respect me and I respect them. Some of these mothers has never had a chance in life, and feel like I’m giving them a second chance.”

And Allison isn’t finished giving second chances. Although she’s keeping it close to the vest for now, she divulges that her newest mission involves helping those addicted to drugs.

