Charges reduced in January altercation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Felony charges have been reduced to misdemeanors in the case of a Dublin man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint in her Pulaski home in January.

In a plea agreement with the prosecution, Brian Keith Turpin’s felony charges of abduction and armed burglary were reduced to misdemeanor assault and trespassing, respectively.

Turpin, 49, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to serve 24 months in jail — 12 months on each count. He will be placed on unsupervised probation upon release from custody.

A “no contest” plea means Turpin does not contest the prosecution’s evidence, but he does not admit guilt either.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2017.

Comments

comments