A Pulaski man facing a charge of aggravated malicious wounding had a lesser charge of unlawful wounding certified to a grand jury Tuesday, according to court records.

The amended charge against Jeremy David Lambert, 47, was advanced to the grand jury during a preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court.

Pulaski Police Cpl. J.W. Stone said in January that Lambert allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old teen during a Jan. 15 fight in the area of Sixth Street and N. Washington Avenue. The youth was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Stone said the incident apparently stemmed from a disagreement that occurred a day earlier between the wounded juvenile and Lambert’s son. Youth present at the altercation told police Lambert fled the scene in a vehicle following the stabbing.

Police responded to Lambert’s residence and placed him under arrest.

