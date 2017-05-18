Calfee Park undergoes more renovations

By COTHRAN TOGNA

PULASKI YANKEES

Historic Calfee Park will have some upgraded features for Pulaski Yankees fans to enjoy this upcoming season. The new upgrades are headlined by an expanded upper concourse and a new covered seating area for fans.

Additional general admission seating is also being installed. The added seating capacity comes after the Yankees led the Appalachian League in attendance during the 2016 season, drawing over 1,800 fans per game.

“Calfee Park continues to strive to enhance the experience of our fans,” says General Manager Blair Hoke.

The playing field also has a new look after bermuda grass was installed along with an irrigation system. In addition to enhancing the fan experience as well as improving the playing surface, new office space is being built for Pulaski Yankees front office staff.

The total cost of the project exceeds $500,000. These offseason renovations mark the second straight season that Calfee Park has undergone major upgrades, with more set for 2018.

Prior to last season four parking lots were built in close proximity to the park to allow easier access for fans. Other changes included the addition of 10 outdoor suites, upgraded box and club seats, additional handicap seating, and revamped ticket windows.

A prime goal of the current renovation project is to ensure that the fan experience is improved through the addition of modern amenities while also ensuring that Calfee Park’s historic feel remains unchanged.

“Each off season we reflect on ways in which we can make the facility and atmosphere more enjoyable while preserving the history of our ballpark, said Hoke.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the new upgrades starting June 22 when the Yankees host the Princeton Rays on opening day. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

