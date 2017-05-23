Bus recall: 17 county buses to be retrofitted

By BROOKE J. WOOD

As many as 4,000 Virginia public school buses, including 17 in Pulaski County, are being recalled to ensure the parking brake cannot accidentally be disengaged.

Ron Nichols, operations director for Pulaski County Public Schools, says he was notified during the past several weeks of the recall by both the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and two of three manufacturers of county school buses. VDOE notified all 132 school divisions in the state.

On March 24, 2011, VDOE began requiring installation of a brake interlocking device on all school buses with automatic transmissions. The current goal is to retrofit the buses out of compliance with a device that prevents the parking brake – a yellow knob on the dashboard – from working without the bus driver first pressing the brake pedal.

