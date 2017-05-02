Boating safety classes begin

Boating safety classes are scheduled for May and June as the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 joins boating safety advocates across the U.S. – and in the New River Valley – to promote safe and responsible boating.

Consistent wearing of life jackets by children and adults will be only one of the safety practices highlighted during National Safe Boating Week which is May 20-22. Boating safety classes and vessel safety checks are scheduled during the next two months in the New River Valley.

According to Virginia law, everyone operating a personal watercraft (PWC or “jet-ski”) or a motorboat of 10 horsepower and greater must have completed an accepted boating safety class. In order to take a boat out on the water in Virginia, the boat operator must be in possession not only of registration papers for the boat, but also a boating education card certifying that the boat operator has taken a boating safety course and passed the test.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 2, 2017.

Comments

comments