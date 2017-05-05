Blaine Clifton Quesenberry

Blaine Clifton Quesenberry, 53, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017.

He was born Feb. 22, 1964, in Pulaski, Va.. He was preceded in death by his father, Frankie H. Quesenberry.

Blaine graduated from Pulaski County High School and attended New River Community College. He was employed by Coke and Pancake House.

He is survived by his son, William F. Quesenberry; wife Shelby J. Quesenberry; mother Betty T. Quesenberry of Pulaski; sister Teresa Talbert and husband Danny of Pulaski; niece Heather Rupe and husband Jamie of Harrisonburg, Va.; great-nephew and great-niece Corey and Lily Rupe; niece Jessica McConnell and husband Scott of Newport News, Va.; and several special cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Fellowship Community Church in Salem, Va. The family requests donations in memory of Blaine be made to the Diabetes Foundation or your favorite charity.

Arrangements are by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem.

May 5, 2017

