Billy Crawford kicks off concert series

Jazz and blues artist Billy Crawford returns to Pulaski’s Jackson Park Friday for the first Summer Sounds of Music concert of the season.

The East Tennessee musician performed in the park last summer as one of the headliners for the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast, but that wasn’t his first trip to Pulaski.

“We’ve played the summer concert series there for several years,” Crawford notes. “People are so wonderful there. We look forward to seeing all the great people of Pulaski. I want them to come up, speak to us, shake our hands and tell us how they’re doing.”

The Friday event – which runs 7 to 10 p.m. – is being hosted by the Pulaski High School Class of 1970, the town of Pulaski and the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. Everyone is encouraged to bring a chair to enjoy the music, and food from such vendors as Johnny Ray and Taco Trollie will be available. Beer and wine are also for sale.

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2017.

