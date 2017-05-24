Beware of telephone scam

If you subscribe to The Southwest Times, we appreciate it. If you want to renew your subscription to The Southwest Times, we are honored. But if you get a telephone call asking you to renew your subscription or start a subscription, don’t do it.

A telephone scam is currently being perpetuated by a caller claiming to represent The Southwest Times, soliciting payment for subscriptions and adding that when the subscription is renewed, the newspaper will be delivered directly to the subscriber’s door.

“The Southwest Times is not currently soliciting for new subscriptions or renewals by telephone,” said publisher Brenda Adams. “As all our subscribers know, we usually handle our renewals by mail. So if you receive a telephone call encouraging you to renew and pay your subscription, hang up – it’s not us.”

If you receive a solicitation call identified as The Southwest Times, please report it to our office by calling 980-5220.

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2017.

