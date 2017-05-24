Band director heads south

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Three years after taking over the band program at Pulaski County High School, Matthew Shrewsbury is heading south at the end of this school year.

Shrewsbury plans to return to South Carolina, where he pursued his music degree and started his career as a band director after graduating from PCHS in 2003. He will become the new band director at Cane Bay High School in Summerville, S.C., when school resumes in the fall.

Shrewsbury says his fondest memories at PCHS were “watching these wonderful students grow, not only as musicians, but also as individuals; getting to know them; and sharing in part of their life journey as they grow up and find what they want to do with their life. I enjoy sharing the gift of music with students, and providing them with as many musical and educational experiences as possible.”

