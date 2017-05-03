‘Baby’ python found in Pulaski park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Seeing wildlife in its native habitat is common in parks, but a visitor to a Pulaski park over the weekend encountered wildlife that was way outside of its natural habitat.

A snake believed to be a ball python was found in Kiwanis Park on Dora Highway just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche confirmed. John Barlow reported to The Southwest Times via a Facebook message that he found the python.

The snake was taken to Pulaski Police Department and then turned over to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Stuart Nelson, who worked with snakes in a prior profession.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

Comments

comments