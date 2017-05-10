Arrests made in alleged gambling operation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

HILLSVILLE — Two North Carolina women are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail on charges they were running an illegal gambling operation in Hillsville.

Hillsville Police Chief Wesley Yonce says the arrests of Candy Elmore Campbell, 41, and Crystal Gayle Neeley, 34, both of Statesville, N.C., were the result of a week-long undercover investigation by his department.

Any cash, illegal devices or other items used for gambling were confiscated, according to Yonce. He did not provide details of the type of gambling operation it was alleged to be.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2017.

Comments

comments