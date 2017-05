Anderson, Bibee wed

Jamie Anderson and Nathaniel Bibee were joined in holy matrimony Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Pulaski, Va.

Anderson is the daughter of Judy Edwards and the late James Edwards of Pulaski.

Bibee is the son of Roy Bibee of Danville, Va., and Joann and Herb Sisk of Gretna, Va.

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2017.

Comments

comments