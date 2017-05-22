Alyssa Hyduke advances to tennis Regionals

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

BASSETT – The Lady Cougar tennis team will not continue on to the Group 4A Regional tournament Monday, but one member of the team will. With a second place finish in the Conference 24 tournament last week, Alyssa Hyduke has earned the right to advance to the next level.

“I am so proud of the accomplishment of Alyssa in advancing to finals,” Lady Cougar head coach Brandon Lawson said. “When she won the match you would have thought I won too. As a coach, you just love to see your players do well and this couldn’t have happened to a better person. Her effort and heart carried her to regions!”

The action all began last Monday in the Conference 24 semi-finals. The team lost the match 1-8 after a combination of missing players and injuries finally caught up to them. In the top seeded singles match Alyssa Hyduke fell5-7, 2-6. Second seed Madeleine Hyduke lost in three sets, 5-7, 6-1, 3-10. Third seed Allyson Meek lost 1-6, 2-6. Fourth seed Sydney Covey lost 2-6, 4-6. Fifth seeded Brooke Sutherland lost in three sets, 7-5, 6-7, 7-10. Sixth seed Ella Hyduke won her match in three sets, 7-6, 7-4, 6-3.

In doubles action the team of Alyssa and Allyson lost 0-8. The second seeded team of Madeleine and Covey were unable to finish their match after an injury to Madeleine during the match. The third seed team of Ella Hyduke and Sutherland did not play.

“We lost a tough one to Bassett HS in the semi-finals of team play,” Lawson said. “We were missing our 2-seed Kadie Hudson and 4-seed Breanna Lytton, but we still went up there and competed. As evident by the match scores, particularly in singles we were very much in each one of them. I am very proud of the team as they did not give up but rather showed a lot of heart and courage. I know we fell on the short end but finishing the year with 6 wins and 7 losses (if including playoff team matches wins/losses) I am very thrilled with the growth of the team. We’re looking forward to only getting better as we progress into next season!”

Tuesday, May 16 was the Conference individual play. Ella Hyduke and Breanna Lytton fell to the team of Davis and Beam from Bassett 5-7, 5-7. Kadie Hudson lost to M. Scott of Bassett in three sets, 7-5, 0-6, 2-6. Alyssa Huduke and Kadie Hudson won their team matchup against Light and Hawks from Carroll County 6-1, 6-0.

“I am very proud of Ella and Breanna stepping in place of the team of Sydney and Madeleine and competing as well as they did,” Lawson said. “Unfortunately, Madeleine suffered a pretty bad injury during the team semi-finals match against Bassett, therefore, the team of Madeleine/Sydney were unable to compete. The experience gained by freshmen (Ella) and sophomore (Breanna) will benefit them in the future as they play in these really important matches. I wish Madeleine a speedy recovery, she is a tough girl and I know she will bounce back from this set back. Sydney and Madeleine are a great team and we certainly missed having them compete. Kadie completed her senior season with an extraordinary effort as she lost a tough match to a very talented Bassett young lady. We will miss the leadership displayed by Hudson these past few years.”

Wednesday, May 17 saw Alyssa Hyduke and Kadie Hudson lost in their semi-final match to Pugh and Frank of Salem 16, 4-6. In singles action, however, Hyduke was able to advance to the quarterfinals after a forfeit by Carroll County.

“The loss by Alyssa and Kadie left them one win shy of the possibility of moving onto regionals, but together as a team they had a wonderful season and I could not be more proud of the two of them,” Lawson said.

Thursday, May 18 was the big day. To advance to the regional level Hyduke needed to find a way to win her next match. She did that with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Pugh of Salem. She then fell to Canstrom of Salem in the championship match 0-6, 0-6.

“We’re excited to see her reach this level,” Lawson added. “The future of our program is very bright.”

