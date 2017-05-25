Alleged beer thrower denied bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man who allegedly threw cans of beer at a store clerk attempting to protect the man’s girlfriend will not be receiving bail.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch refused to set bail for Christopher Shane Lawson, 40, saying to do so would create an unreasonable danger to the public. He noted the defense had failed to rebut a legal presumption against bail.

Lawson is charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, shoplifting and property destruction in connection with a “series of events” that occurred May 9, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco.

Written by: Editor on May 25, 2017.

