Adult, teen enamel jewelry classes set

Pulaski County Library system is holding separate jewelry enameling classes for adults and teens this summer.

According to Amber Brillhart, who will teach the classes, participants learn how to enamel copper jewelry by creating one set of earrings and a pendant they can take home.

She explained that enamel is a colorful powdered glass substance that is applied to metal and then kiln fired. The heat fuses the enamel to the metal. Students will have a variety of enamel colors from which to choose.

The adult class is 10 a.m. to noon June 16. The teen class, for those ages 13 and older, is 10 a.m. to noon July 7.

Registration is required for both classes, which are limited to 10 participants each. Register by June 14 for the adult class and July 5 for the teen class. Call 980-7770 to register.

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2017.

Comments

comments