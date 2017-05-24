‘Abuse’ of Yankee flex tickets won’t stop initiative

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

While Pulaski Yankees are “disappointed” that some adults are attempting to sell “flex” tickets provided free of charge to all Pulaski County school children, it’s not going to put a stop to the program, the team’s general manager says.

“We don’t want people to abuse [the program], but we’re certainly not going to take it away. We just want people to be aware of what the intentions of distributing those tickets were: To give the youth of our community, who may not have the opportunity, a chance to come to the ballpark,” says general manager Blair Hoke.

“That was the intention and that continues to be the intention. We look forward to welcoming [students and their families] here. We’re not going to take [the tickets] away from them, and we’re not going to void the use of them, either.”

