A voice from behind me

by Pat Farrell

I was standing in the bank teller’s line one Saturday morning, and I was questioning and doubting my work and my life. I remember beginning to silently speak to the Lord.

“Maybe, Lord, I’m just having a bad day. Maybe I’m just tired, but some days I don’t feel like anything I do or say means anything to anybody.” So there, I said it. Got it off my chest.

Then, behind me, a voice spoke: “Hello.” It seemed to have come from out of nowhere.

I turned around to see what looked like a regular guy. Perhaps he was a farmer, I thought, with his bibbed overalls and baseball cap. Whoever he was, he was a stranger to me for sure.

“Hello,” he exclaimed again with a shy grin. “How’s things with you?”

“Well, OK,” I murmured. “Just working.”

Then he said, “You know, it’s amazing – our work. How you never know in your life what you meant to someone. How you may never know the impact … how profound it can be for that one person.”

My heart flipped. This was no coincidence. I turned back and looked at him again and remembered how God sometimes sends angels, but most of the time, He works through ordinary people like you and me.

I’m doing OK, and I know that I am doing exactly what God wants me to do. Sometimes He has to remind me when I get impatient.

Now, it’s my turn to remind you.

“I took you from the ends of the earth, from its farthest corners I called you. I said, ‘You are my servant’: I have chosen you and have not rejected you. So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41: 9-10

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on May 5, 2017.

Comments

comments