A Heroine’s Return: New director talks about revising ‘Long Way Home’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A campaign to bring Mary Draper Ingles’ story home has existed in one form or another since “The Long Way Home” closed in 1999, after 28 summer runs on a stage cloistered within a Radford farm belonging to one of the heroine’s descendants.

In the fall, the call to “bring Mary home” was vocalized right before an 8-foot-tall sculpture – depicting the frontier woman who was captured by a Shawnee tribe, eventually escaped her captors and then walked hundreds of miles to back home – was unveiled behind Glencoe Museum, above the New River she followed home.

During the unveiling ceremony, Dick Harshberger, one of the outdoor drama’s original directors, said a task force was needed to bring the drama and Mary back. His comments drew enthusiastic applause from the large crowd that braved high winds for the unveiling.

Now, almost two decades after local talent last gathered together to tell Ingles’ story, the narrative is returning to the stage, albeit in a truncated form. And it’ll still be told very close to its original venue, just across Memorial Bridge, at the bed and breakfast Nesselrod on the New River.

Molly Hood isn’t from these parts, but she was first introduced to Ingles’ story and the celebrated play via comments from others last year when she assumed a one-year position in Radford University’s theatre and cinema department.

“It’s so amazing that I moved here in August and now it’s May, and I’m going to help tell this story. One of the first things anyone said to me about the area was to ask me if I knew about the ‘Long Way Home’?” an enthusiastic Hood proclaims.

She says she was intrigued when she found out about the long-running outdoor historical drama. Then she did her research.

Earlier this year, weekly meetings began for Hood and a committee tasked with finding a feasible way to bring the drama back. After much discussion and planning, the committee decided to hold the event at Nesselrod’s outdoor amphitheater. Beginning next month, summer performances are scheduled for June 25, July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24.

This was good news for Hood, who was chosen to direct the play. In more good news, she applied for and was accepted to a full-time tenure track position at RU. “I’m really glad that worked out and I’m able to stay.”

She grew up in the Richmond area, but says part of her family is originally from Bristol, Va. “So, we’ve got some ties to this region.”

She worked as an actor and director in central Virginia before deciding to get her MFA in classical acting a number of years ago. Hood, who had always dreamed of teaching in higher education, worked as a visiting instructor at Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville for one year. Then she took off for a year and acted in the Richmond Shakespeare Festival’s summer production of “Hamlet,” which was taped and broadcast on PBS.

After that, Hood began contacting friends working in college and university settings to check on the availability for her to teach workshops. That’s when a colleague told her about the temporary RU position.

“I’m predominantly an actor. Most of my professional theater credits are acting credits,” she explains.

But she has established quite a resume since she started directing in 2010. Some of her director credits include “Twelfth Night,” “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” at Radford University, “Funny Money” at Hampden-Sydney and “Buffalo Soldier” for Theatre IV on Tour.

Now she’s working closely with Kathleen Harshberger and Wesley Young as they write a new, truncated version of the original play.

Harshberger played Mary Draper Ingles for many years, and adapted the original script for a production that ran at Radford High School one summer. She is married to Dick Harshberger.

“Dick and Kathleen are such lovely individuals, and they’ve been so generous with their time and history,” Hood says. “Dick has told me lots of great stoies about directing the play. I’m thankful to have his history and expertise and to be able to talk to him about it.”

After reading the original script, Hood says she “can see why it was so beloved and why people are interested in bringing it back.”

But she says it was also “very long.” She points out that the original outdoor drama ran nearly three hours, with a large cast and live horses. The new goal is to keep it under 90 minutes with a limited cast. Hood expects to hire between four and seven actors.

Auditions were held less than two weeks ago, and rehearsals are planned for the first week of June, less than three weeks before the June 25 opening. Due to the late decision to bring the play back, the play’s first season will take the form of a dramatic reading. “They’ll be up on their feet, costumed and moving about the stage,” she adds.

The play is still being written, and she doesn’t know exactly which characters from the original drama will survive in the revised script. “Until we have a final draft of the script, the muse of writing could take them anywhere. This project is still evolving and changing. I told the writers that, as changes need to be made, we can make them. It can be a living, breathing script.”

Speaking as someone who’s just starting to know the New River Valley, Hood says, “I think [Mary Draper Ingles’] story is very important to the community and the culture here. Anyone I mention this project to gets so excited. I think there’s a connection to her, to her story, and to an institution that was here for such a long time. I hope people will come out to see something that’s very specific to this area.”

The current working title is “Mary Draper Ingles: A Heroine’s Journey.”

Nesselrod will also offer dinner as part of the theater experience. Seats will be provided at the front of the amphitheater for those who purchase dinner theater tickets for $45. Dinner ticket holders receive reserved seating in the pavilion for dinner before the play and, in the event of rain, for the play itself.

General admission tickets are $10, and those ticket holders should bring their own chairs.

“We encourage patrons to purchase the dinner ticket so, regardless of the weather conditions, the play will be performed,” Nesselrod owner Jeff Gordon explains. “If you purchase a general admission ticket and the committee decides to cancel the production in the outdoor amphitheater for Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather, everyone will be refunded their money if they purchased a ticket in advance.”

Tickets may be picked up at Radford Drug at 243 W. Main Street. They may also be purchased by credit card at www.nesselrod.com.

