7 Lady Cougars earn All-Conference honors

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Seven Lady Cougar soccer players were recognized as a part of the All-Conference 24 team this week.

Senior Konner Deeds was named as a first team forward and junior Emily Southern was selected as a first team midfielder. Senior Erin Arnold was named as a first team defender.

Senior Nicole Murphy was selected as a second team forward.

Sophomores Allison Akers and Alicia Noble and senior Emily Lane were selected as honorable mentions.

Salem High School led the way with 9 players selected. Blacksburg and William Byrd also had 7 players each selected to the squads. Carroll County and William Fleming had 2 players each selected to the teams.

Deeds is the only Lady Cougar who currently plans to play soccer at the next level. She has made her plans to play for the Ferrum College Panthers.

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2017.

