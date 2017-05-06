6 Cougars on All-Conference 24 baseball list

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The coaches have spoken and the Cougar baseball team has six players who have been honored with selections to the All-Conference 24 baseball team.

Two Cougars were selected to the first team. Senior Kam Hall was selected as the first baseman and senior Andrew Lowe was picked as a utility player.

Senior Nathan Peery of Bassett was selected as the first team catcher. Bassett also contributed senior Austin Custer as a pitcher, junior Shawn Saxe as a pitcher, senior Jordan Smith as the shortstop and seniors Jared Burrell and Christian Easley in the outfield.

Salem contributed seniors Jacob Dodd at second base and Noah Beckley in the outfield. William Byrd senior Jay Trail was selected as an outfielder and William Fleming senior Bryce Johnson was selected as the designated hitter.

Four Cougars were selected as members of the second team. Senior Tyler Waddell and juniors Hunter Shrewsbury and Braeden Blevins were selected as a second team outfielders. Junior Jon Osteen was selected as a designated hitter.

The remainder of the second team consists of seniors John Stover of Salem at catcher, Vincent Pinello at first and Joe Quinn at shortstop. William Byrd added seniors Derrick Chocklett at pitcher, Grant Watson at second base and Macon Hale as the designated hitter. Bassett added senior Mason Gary at pitcher. William Fleming contributed senior Brandon Hall at pitcher. Carroll County added sophomore Lance Rotenizer in the outfield.

The Cougars finished the season with a record of 12 wins, 9 losses and one tie. Their season ended with a playoff loss to the Salem Spartans in the Conference 24 semi-finals.

Written by: Editor on May 31, 2017.

Comments

comments