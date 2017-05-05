5 Cougar make All-Conference soccer squad

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The Cougar soccer season recently came to an end with a first round loss in overtime to the Salem Spartans. Despite that loss and the loss of several solid seniors to graduation head coach knows the future is bright for his program.

“As a coaching staff we had a strategic plan coming into this season,” Castle said. “ The season was all about implementation. We implemented a system of play. Our system of play is now rooted within our players. From JV to varsity everyone knows the expectations of all the positions. We implemented an operating philosophy concerning personnel. Underclassman would not be placed on the varsity roster unless they were going to play significant minutes.”

“Underclassman need time to develop and they must have success within that development,” he continued. “Underclassman will have greater success at the JV level. Lastly, we wanted to implement a winning culture. It has to start somewhere and we felt it could start at the JV level this season and it did. JV finished the season 8-4-4. It’s yet to be verified but we believe this is the best JV record in school history and might be the first winning season in JV history. Regardless, it was great season for the JV! Coach Moore is to be commended for an outstanding job. He’s an asset to our program. He’s a great motivator and a competitor. During games he can sense momentum shifts as well as matchup problems for us and the opponent.”

The JV scored 40 goals this season and gave up 21 goals. Statistically for the season the varsity team allowed 50 goals and scored 28.

“The 50 goals scored on us is exactly as the same as last year but the 28 goals scored is a big jump,” Castle said. “Statistically we are heading in the right direction. We had 11 different players score, that’s a great stat.”

The varsity squad finished the season with a record of 3 wins, 12 losses and 1 tie.

The loss in the playoffs to Salem was a tough pill to swallow, but with the realization that progress has been made and confidence gained, Castle and his crew can look forward to better things in 2018.

Their hard work was also recognized by the rest of the Conference, and this week five Cougars were named to the All-Conference 24 Soccer team.

Freshman Frank Lopez was named to the team as a first team forward. Senior Matt Reece was selected as a first team midfielder. Sophomore Ryan Castle was named as a first team defender.

The second team had one Cougar player on it. Sophomore Justin Knick was selected as a second team midfielder. Goal keeper Nathan Rice was recognized with an honorable mention.

And as for that overtime loss for Salem … Castle knows that game was a turning point for the program.

“They handled us in the first two matchups,” he said. “We made a few changes and set some things up differently for this game. With the heat that day and all of the weather delays, our guys could have been easily distracted, but they kept their focus. Salem got a goal ten minute in, but our guys tightened up. At the start of the second half the momentum started shifting our way. I thought our guys looked fresher and more aggressive. Our guys continued to put shots on goal and eventually we got the score when Frank Lopez snuck in behind the defense and beat the keeper to put the ball in the net.”

That was when things started to really get interesting. Regulation ended with the teams tied at 1-1. The first overtime period found the Cougars continuing to press the ball deep into the Spartan side of the field. Unfortunately for Pulaski County, midfielder Justin Knick was injured during the first overtime. His loss was felt immediately.

“He was kicked in the hip and had a deep bruise,” Castle said. “He was unable to return. Justin is our quarterback in the middle of the field. He directs traffic and does a very good job of maintaining possession of the ball for us.”

As the first overtime period ended, another storm rolled across the area and sent the teams off the field. It was an hour and a half later before the two squads could get back to business. Normally slow starters, the Cougars were off balance on the restart.

“We were forced to adjust our lineup with Knick out and like I stated earlier we aren’t a good starting team,” Castle said. “It was very similar to the opening minutes of the game. We were in third gear, Salem was in fifth. We got through the second OT still tied 1-1.”

The third overtime is a golden goal period, meaning if a team scores then the game is over.

Halfway through the period Salem had a free kick towards the right touch line. Conference 24 Player of the Year Alec Mowry played a nice ball to the back post and Trenton Blais of Salem won the battle in the air, heading the ball just past the outstretched hands of Cougar keeper Nathan Rice. The game took 6 hours to complete but it felt like it was over in a snap. Just like that, the season was over.

“We’ll be back,” Castle said. “Our goal during this off season is to continue to build our base and expand our middle school presence. We’ve been working with the SWVA Rush to get more kids in soccer. That’s going to help us in the long run. For now, it was good to see that we finished the season better than we started. That’s a first step. The next step in our evolution as a team is to sense when we have a team on their heels and go in for the kill. We owned the second half, we just needed to put it away. I hate it for our seniors, I really do. It will not show in the results but these seniors built a solid foundation for us to build upon. Their value to us as a program is immeasurable. All anyone sees is the stats and the results. They don’t see the time, effort and dedication on a daily basis that we see. Their willingness to put the team first will have positive ripple effect within our program as we move forward. Logan Meyer, Garrett Rich, Stefan Holston, Hani Abdullanahadi and Matt Reece will truly be missed!”

May 29, 2017.

