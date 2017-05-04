4 Lady Cougar make All-Conference softball

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The conference coaches meetings are over and four Lady Cougars have been named to the All-Conference 24 softball team.

Senior Chelsea Doss was named as the second team second base player. Doss finished the season with 3 stolen bases, tied for first on the team with senior Hollie Eggleston and sophomore Cheyenne Reed. She also had the most runs scored with 15. Doss ended the regular season with a .314 batting average and a .386 on base percentage. She also had a home run. In the playoff game she went 2 for 3 for a .667 batting average with an RBI. She also came in to pitch in three regular season games. In 7.1 innings pitched she gave up 16 hits and 18 runs, of which only 6 were earned. She walked 5 batters and struck out 3 batters.

Senior Kayla Price was selected as the second team shortstop. Price finished the regular season with a .304 batting average and a .365 on base percentage. She hit one home run and earned 12 RBI in the regular season. Price was best known by those in attendance as a gritty defender who wasn’t afraid to make a big play.

Sophomore Josie Brewer was selected as a second team pitcher. During the course of the season Brewer struck out 129 batters. She had 31 assists and 13 putouts. At the plate she finished the season with the highest batting average on the team, .431. She also earned the most walks (8), had the most hits (25), had the highest on base percentage (.507) and the highest slugging percentage (.672).

Junior Victoria Goad received an honorable mention at first base. Goad finished the season with a .276 batting average and a .288 on base percentage. She crushed 3 home runs and earned 17 regular season RBI to lead the team in both of those categories.

The Lady Cougars will celebrate their season with a banquet Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Dublin Lions Club.

