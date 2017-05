3 years imposed in domestic assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Fairlawn man will serve nine months of a three-year prison sentence for the October domestic assault on his housemate.

Even though prosecutors were unable to make contact with the assault victim, Clifton Dale Spencer Sr., 67, didn’t contest the commonwealth’s evidence. He was convicted of domestic assault (third or subsequent offense) and ordered to have no contact with the victim “whatsoever.”

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

