2 selected to speak at commencement

Two members of the Pulaski County High School graduating class of 2017 will speak Friday during commencement at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

Hollie Mae Eggleston, daughter of Robert and Sarah Eggleston, is the first commencement speaker.

Makayla “Kadie” Diane Hudson, daughter of George and Julie Hudson, is the second speaker.

To qualify for this honor, students must attain a 4.0 GPA or be a Most Valuable Cougar nominee. Hudson was named MVC during the senior assembly at PCHS last week.

From eligible applicants, interested students had to complete an application that includes their reason for wanting to speak at commencement. These applications were evaluated and ranked by a committee comprised of all students eligible to speak at the commencement. Faculty representatives are also on the committee.

Eggleston will attend Roanoke College, where she will study criminology and law, with a concentration on pre-law.

Hudson plans to study genetics at Clemson University.

The commencement ceremony begins at 8 p.m.

