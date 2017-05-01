1st principal, ‘father’ of PCHS remembered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

For more than 20 years, Dewey Wilson was a staple in the Pulaski County School System. Saturday, he died at the age of 83.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been around a finer, more Christian man than Dewey Wilson,” said Carl Lindstrom, a former 11th grade principal and athletic director at Pulaski County High School. Wilson and Lindstrom were principals at Pulaski and Dublin high schools, respectively, when the decision was made to consolidate the schools in 1974.

Wilson became the first principal at PCHS, and Lindstrom became the athletic director and 11th grade principal.

“His whole being was to put the students first. He really worked hard at making the high school a special place where youngsters could succeed. For me, it was a joy working with him … some of the best years of my working life was working with Dewey Wilson,” Lindstrom added.

