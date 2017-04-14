Workshop offered for high school, college students

ABINGDON — Southwest Virginia students from ninth grade to senior in college are invited to take part in a free Crooked Road workshop April 29 to learn festival and event management skills. Deadline to register is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The “fast-paced, hands-on” workshop addresses topics such as event conceptualization and marketing; booking, artist relations and contracting; event and festival management; and lighting, sound and recording.

Presenters include representatives from some of the region’s premier festivals and events, including Blue Ridge Music Center, Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest, Chantilly Farm, FloydFest, HoustonFest and Virginia Highlands Festival.

The workshop runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heartwood in Abingdon. Breakfast snacks and lunch are provided. Those who complete the workshop receive a $25 honorarium.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2017.

Comments

comments