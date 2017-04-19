Women’s conference begins Thursday

“Those River Women,” a 2017 women’s conference, opens Thursday at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church in Pulaski.

With a theme of “Living Water, Cleansing Water, Healing Water,” the gathering runs from 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday morning. The registration fee is $25.

Speakers include Lisa Webb, agency coordinator for Americare Plus in Pulaski; Suzanne Cronise, a financial advisor from Botetourt County; Ruth Wolford, nurse manager for New River Health District; Kimberly Lee, with the New River Family Shelter; Kim Matthews, owner of Hair Splendor Beauty Supply; Katrina Watson, nursing educator at Radford University and owner of Manicures on the Move; and Jackie McClanahan, a HR analyst at New River Community College.

Other speakers are Amanda Palmer, a financial advisor from Radford; Stephanie Whited, coordinator for the early childhood and family services program at New River Community Services; Shanna Davis, clinical advisor for Intrepid Hospice; Elaine Choate, minister and the clerk and finance office for the town of Sparta, N.C.; Rev. Sharon Bowers, founder and CEO Character Based Leadership Institute, LLC, who is currently working on the release of her new book, “Prayers for Black Men;” and Rev. Dr. Karen Black, pastor of Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church.

For Your Glory, from Spirit Life of Worship Center, will provide praise worship, and lunch will be served Friday and Saturday.

Written by: Editor on April 19, 2017.

Comments

comments