William Floyd Windle Sr.

William Floyd Windle Sr., 85, of Draper, Va., passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Aberdeen, Md.

Born Oct, 2, 1931, in Wythe County, Va., he was the son of the late William Frank Windle and Mary Gladys Cole Windle. His wife, Annie Marie “Beatsie” Windle; daughter Nancy Taylor; sisters Thelma and Ellen; and brothers Ray, Oscar and Arnold Windle also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda M. Woodie and Teresa (Howard) Irwin, both of Maryland; sons William “Billy” Windle Jr. and Terry (Judy) Windle; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Molly “Windle” Duncan of Radford, Va., and Kitty Windle Tolbert of Dublin, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment will follow at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Friday until service time at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

